Offshift Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.13 million and $70,200.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.40 or 1.00051656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

