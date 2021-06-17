Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after buying an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. 20,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

