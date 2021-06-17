Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 309,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

