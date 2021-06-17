Oak Associates Ltd. OH Raises Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PRFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 3,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

