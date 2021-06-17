Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 6,464 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,093. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

