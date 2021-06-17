Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

