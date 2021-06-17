Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.