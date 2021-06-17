NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading 15.2% Higher

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s share price traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.80. 13,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

