Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $94.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.42. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.