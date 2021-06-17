NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Up 3.6%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 156,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,977,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Get NOV alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.