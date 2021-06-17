Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.96. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 15,745 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.