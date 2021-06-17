Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,435 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,724,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Waste Management worth $609,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.