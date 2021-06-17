Northern Trust Corp Sells 417,810 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $641,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.