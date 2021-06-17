Northern Trust Corp Has $567.62 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $567,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

EW opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.