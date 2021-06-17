Northern Trust Corp Has $533.74 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of EOG Resources worth $533,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of EOG opened at $84.71 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 847.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

