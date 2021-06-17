Northern Trust Corp Acquires 353,448 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.23% of Northern Trust worth $706,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 414,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 55,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

