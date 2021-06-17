Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.