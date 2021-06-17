Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

