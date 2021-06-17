Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 2,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.