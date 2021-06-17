Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 2,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
