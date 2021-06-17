Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Up 53.4% in May

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,300 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 727,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,721.0 days.

NISTF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.