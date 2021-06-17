Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.63. 47,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,323,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 356,103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nikola by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $5,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.