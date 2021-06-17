NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $648,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 336,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

