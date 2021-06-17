NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0763 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, NFTify has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $819,458.90 and approximately $13,867.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00137439 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00180124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.61 or 0.00920689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.41 or 1.00352650 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,794 coins.

