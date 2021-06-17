Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 55,920 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NFE opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.65. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

