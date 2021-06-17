Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 3,605 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,253,576.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.65. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

