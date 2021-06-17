Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,646. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

