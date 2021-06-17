Nexo Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $10.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00061277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00767721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00084324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

