NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 1,678,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

