NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) PT Set at C$2.56 by Fundamental Research

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) has been assigned a C$2.56 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NEXE opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$5.90.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

