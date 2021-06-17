New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,940 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.