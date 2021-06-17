New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $10.41 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 211,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,027,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.