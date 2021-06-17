New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Credicorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.