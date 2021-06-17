New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.56 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,298 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

