New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.67 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 62,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.