New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,010,674 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 398.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

