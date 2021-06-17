Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSE NBW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
