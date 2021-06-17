Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE NBW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

