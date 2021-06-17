NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,811. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

