NEST Protocol Price Up 2.3% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

