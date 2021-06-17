NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.51.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

