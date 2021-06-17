nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

nCino stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. 5,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

