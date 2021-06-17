Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 747,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMM. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.