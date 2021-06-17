Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NVGS stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $642.22 million, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

