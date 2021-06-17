National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Raised to $17.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

NESR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 15,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.