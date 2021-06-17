National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Raised to $17.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.
NESR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 15,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,843. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.