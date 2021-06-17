National Bankshares Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

TSE:CWB opened at C$35.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

