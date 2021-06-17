National Bankshares Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.94. 4,819,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,864. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market cap of C$24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.11.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.