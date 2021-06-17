National Bank Financial Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.