National Bank Financial Raises Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

