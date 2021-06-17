National Bank Financial Raises Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

