National Bank Financial Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.83.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.55. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.29 and a 52 week high of C$129.45.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

