Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

