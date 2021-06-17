MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $448,718.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00775902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.66 or 0.07775708 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,714,348 coins and its circulating supply is 8,702,482,859 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

